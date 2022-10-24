FRSC confirms 21 injured in Niger auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger said 21 persons sustained injuries in an auto crash along Bida-Minna road on Sunday.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna that the accident occurred at about 9:25 a.m. close to Sabon Gida village in Bida Local Government Area.

He explained that the crash involved a Toyota Bus with registration number NSR 540 ZG and an unregistered Range Rover.

According to him, twenty one people were involved in the mishap and all of them sustained various injuries.

He said 14 of the injured persons were taken to Federal Medical Centre Bida while the remaining seven were evacuated to Umaru Sanda General Hospital, Bida for treatment.

The sector commander said the accident occurred when one of the tyres of the Toyota bus pulled off and the vehicle rammed into the oncoming Range Rover.

He advised motorists to exercise caution, check their vehicles properly before putting them on road and adhere strictly to speed limit to avoid crashes.