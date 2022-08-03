FRSC deploys operational equipment, personnel to crash prone areas nationwide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed adequate operational equipment and personnel to effectively control the traffic in crash prone areas nationwide.

The Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Mr Dauda Biu, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Biu said that the Corps was currently restrategising to boost its operational activities through the deployment of more operating tools.

This he said, was in a quest to make the highways safer for all road users.

According to him, the deployment will include injecting new fleet of vehicles into the operational front.

“It also includes fixing of grounded vehicles that are presently impacting negatively on the general operations of the corps.

“We will also tackle fuel inadequacies for patrol, rescue and administrative fleet of the corps among others, ” he said.

Biu said that the new fleet, which included ambulances for rescue services, would be inaugurated for full operations very soon.

He said this included light and heavy tow trucks for prompt removal of obstructions, administrative and patrol vehicles.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and commitment to the realisation of a safer motoring environment in Nigeria.

He also expressed gratitude to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for his usual support.

Accordingly to him, some of the identified traffic prone areas to be manned are Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere-Akunu-Ise-Junction-Ile-are-Ado, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridors

“Ekiti, Lokoja-Kabba-Ayere, 9th Mile-Udi-Oji-River-Umunze, Bauchi-Alkaleri-Kaltungo, Kaduna-Kachia-Kwoi-Manchok, Keffi-Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji-Lokoja, Lekki-Epe-Ijebu Ode.

“Others include but not limited to Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum,

“Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo, and Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile, ” he said.