FRSC: Fire guts petrol-laden tanker in Niger

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that a petrol-laden tanker had been gutted by fire in Badeggi village, along Bida-Lapai road in Bida Local Government Area of Niger State.

Kumar Tsukwam, the state sector commander, told newsmen in Minna on Sunday in Minna that the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tsukwam said that the tanker was conveying petrol to Abuja, adding, “while in motion, the tanker started leaking.

“The driver parked and tried to fix the leakage, a fire from a tea shop ignited, followed the trail of the leakage and set the tanker ablaze, as well as two other articulated vehicles.”

Tsukam said that four people were involved in the incident, but they were all unhurt.

He explained that officials of the FRSC, fire service personnel and other security agencies were at the scene to manage the situation.

The sector commander advised drivers of articulated vehicles to always ensure the safety of their vehicles while on the roads to avoid unnecessary crashes.