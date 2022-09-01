FRSC impounds 2,823 unregistered motorcycles, arrests 13,081 riders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested over 13,081 motorcyclists and impounded over 2,823 unregistered motorcycles nationwide between Aug.1 and Aug. 31.

The Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, said during a press briefing on 2022 Ember Months campaign, the danger of night trips and the ongoing nationwide enforcement on unregistered motorcycles on Thursday in Abuja.

Newsmen report that Biu had directed Sector Commanders nationwide to commence with immediate effect aggressive clampdown on unregistered motorcycles on Aug. 1.

Biu said the clampdown had become neccessary due largely to the manner with which criminals continued to use unregistered motorcycles.

He said the unregistered motorcycles were used to perpetuate criminal activities such as banditry, Kidnapping, armed robbery, and other forms of anti-social behaviours.

Biu, however, said the Corps recorded a total of 36, 884 newly registered motorcycles in the operation.

He said the Corps also completed the upload of 101, 895 registered motorcycles into the database of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme from the date of commencement.

He also said the successes recorded were partly triggered by the aggressive public enlightenment, ongoing campaign on the importance of the registration of motorcycles to promote national security.

According to him, Since the commencement of the special operations, the Corps has recorded great achievements, which will be used for adequate intelligence in the long run.

“In addition to the aforementioned, the Corps conducted the operation having about 849 engagements with the States’ boards of Internal Revenues nationwide during the period.

“Let me also reveal that during the enforcement exercise, a huge number of motorcycles were arrested without number plates totalling about 2, 389,” he said.

The FRSC Boss said the ongoing nationwide enforcement on unregistered motorcycles would no doubt boost national information and enhance intelligence gathering.

He said it would also help in the area of criminal investigation amidst the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country.

He added that the FRSC would not relent in its drive to ensure proper and timely registration of motorcycles.

He added that the efforts made so far would complement those made by the Federal Government to curb criminality.