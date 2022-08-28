FRSC begins investigation into driver’s ‘murder’

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Sunday, said it had begun investigations into the killing of a driver at Umuikea Junction in Isiala Ngwa South area of Abia.

The FRSC Abia Sector Commander, Mr Paul Ugwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Aba on Sunday.

Newsmen report that on Aug. 16, an FRSC operative allegedly stabbed the driver to death, following a disagreement over demand for bribe, resulting in the burning of the corps’ office in the area by irate youths.

Ugwu, responding to allegations that his command was working to free the suspect from police custody, said there was no such thing but that the FRSC had initiated its own investigation into the matter.

He said all FRSC operatives at Umuikea Junction in Isiala Ngwa South, when the driver was stabbed to death, remained in police custody pending completion of investigations.

“It will interest you to know that all our men that were on duty that day at Umuikea Junction were arrested by the police and they are still with the police.

“They have been with the police for one week now.

“And the Police are still carrying on with the investigation so I wouldn’t know where the person making the allegation is coming from.

“The Police have not submitted the report of their investigation neither have they told us they have finished the investigation.

“So, that allegation that nothing has happened about the case, I don’t think it is a correct information,” he said.

Ugwu urged any person who doubted his claims to go to the police to verify what he had said.

He said that untill the police and the FRSC investigation reports were released and forwarded to the FRSC headquarters, no one can say what will be the fate of the suspects.

“We in the corps are also doing our own investigation which has nothing to do with the one the police are doing.

“And whatever action would need to be taken regarding the incident will be taken by our headquarters and not by my jurisdiction.

“It is not in my power to decide who is who, mine is just to submit my own investigation and the one the police will avail us.

“The investigation reports will determine who did what and then the headquarters will decide the action to be taken,” he said.

When contacted, the Abia Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, corroborated the claims of the FRSC commander

He said that investigation was still ongoing on the matter.