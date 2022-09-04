FRSC kicks off ember months traffic awareness campaign in Anambra

Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has kicked off the ember months traffic awareness campaign with a routine road walk.

Officers of the command trouped out in their numbers to join in the exercise aimed at sensitising road users on the importance of being conscious of the rules of the road.

Newsmen gathered that members of the Special Marshal Corps of FRSC in the State, Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and corps members, among others, also took part in the exercise tagged “Ember Months Corps Marshal’s Walking and Jogging Exercise” with the theme, “Walking for a Safe, Healthy and Liveable Anambra State.”

Speaking shortly after the walk that took place over the weekend, the Anambra FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irerewuyi, said the exercise was to prepare personnel of the command physically, mentally and psychologically for the period of ember months, adding that there is always increase in vehicular movement in the last quarter of the year, which he said calls for greater work.

Irerewuyi also noted that the exercise is part of FRSC’s measures aimed at raising awareness of best road usage during the busy period, explaining that the Corps’ cardinal aim for the remaining months of the year is to have the least road crashes with zero casualties.