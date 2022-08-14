FRSC to sanction unregistered motorcycle operators

The Taraba Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has stated that it is working to sensitize and sanction unlicensed motorcyclists in the state.

On Sunday in Jalingo, the state capital, Selina Williams, the state Sector Commander, made a statement confirming this.

She explained that this action is in line with the Command’s strategy to reduce crime in the state.

Williams said the ongoing exercise was in line with orders from Acting Corps Marshal Dauda Biu to FRSC units across the country.

“Taraba Government had banned the use of motorcycles within the Jalingo metropolis of the state since 2012, rather they are operating in the outskirts of the metropolis and other local government areas.

“The command is clamping down on unregistered ones, having realised that criminals were using them to perpetrate evil activities in communities,” she said.

The sector Commander maintained that the Command would continue to engage relevant stakeholders in this regard for total compliance aimed at improving the security situation in Taraba and Nigeria at large.