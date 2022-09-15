FRSC to start impounding heavy smoke-emitting vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps says it will henceforth impound smoky vehicles operating within Enugu state to forestall road crashes.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Joseph Toby, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday.

Toby decried the rising spate of crashes caused by excessive smoking vehicles that had continued to be a recurring decimal on the roads in the state.

He wondered how one can have articulated vehicles used for commercial purpose daily, and leave the same unattended to or fixed.

“It is becoming a common sight to see smoky articulated trucks, luxury buses and tankers that are emitting smoke so much.

“Why would someone in his right mind doing business with a truck, allow it to over smoke and choke drivers of other vehicles and road users.

“In an attempt to maneuver past such smoky vehicles, the unsuspecting vehicles in defensive driving crashes on another vehicle parked along the road or those on motion.

“We have reached a point that FRSC says no and henceforth, the vehicles will be impounded and it will remain impounded even after the fine has been paid until they are fixed and road worthy.”

The commander urged vehicle owners to always ensure their vehicles were road worthy, adding that most crashes were caused by human error and carelessness.

“Road users, especially vehicle owners, should assist the FRSC and its stakeholders to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum in the state by fixing their vehicles,” he said.