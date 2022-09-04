FRSC: We haven’t started carrying guns

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that its personnel had not started carrying any form of fire arms whether on patrol or on other official duties.

The Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC Mr Dauda Biu, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) FRSC, Mr Bisi Kazeem on Sunday in Abuja.

Biu said that the information had become very pertinent following the image of an operative who was captured on camera carrying firearms in a position that suggested he was on official duty.

“The viral report should be disregarded in totality as it’s just an old and recirculated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018.

“The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintenance of discipline of the Corps.

“Officials do not currently carry arms and we advise members of the public to disregard the image being recirculated, ” he said.

The FRSC boss further called on the public to desist from believing such fake images as the Corps continued in commiting itself to making the roads safer for all.