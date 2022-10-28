FRSC warns motorists against speeding, overloading, expired tyres

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa State Sector Command, has warned motorists against speeding, overloading and use of expired tyres on their vehicles to avoid road crashes, especially during the ember months.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, CC Ibrahim Bazama, gave the warning at the inauguration of the 2022 Ember Months campaigns by the command yesterday in Lafia.

The campaign had as its theme: “Avoid Over Speeding, Over loading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive.”

Bazama said that from statistics of crashes recorded in the state, about 92 per cent was a result of speeding which resulted to loss of lives.

He said the crashes left some victims with varying degrees of injuries with a number of them permanently incapacitated.

“The campaign is a usual tradition in the corps, observed nationwide at this time of the year because of the very high rate of travels in the build up to celebration the yuletide with our family members, some of whom we may not have seen since the beginning of the year.

“The campaign becomes necessary as the vehicular flow is expected to be higher than normal, with the heightened temptation by drivers to speed under the erroneous believe of maximising returns.

“As a result, they endanger the lives of their passengers and other road users through road crashes that were largely avoidable,” he said.

He said that the corps would continue to preach against speeding, overloading and unsafe tyres in the interest of the safety of the people and development of the country.

“The corps has always preached against night travels because the threat it poses can be very grave and irreversible,’’ he added.

The sector commander commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the construction of Yahaya Sabo Ultra Modern bus Terminal, Lafia, and Sani Abacha Ultra Modern Park in Karu Local Government Area.

“We believe that his Excellency will also consider the construction of similar terminals in critical locations in the drive towards standardising road transport system in the state,” he said.

He appreciated the governor for his support to the command’s operation over the years in the state.

Bezama, however, appealed to the governor for assistance to repair the ambulance donated by the state government to be deployed to the Corps Road Crash clinic in Shabu to enhance prompt response to crash victims.

He also made a case for the repair of the donated FRSC tow truck for prompt evacuation of broken down vehicles on the road, which could pose threat to road users, especially at night.

Also speaking, Acting Corps Marshal, DCM Dauda Ali- Biu, said that he had directed for the immediate commencement of mega public enlightenment and sensitisation campaign in the 36 states including FCT.

“This is part of the corps’ concerted efforts geared towards ensuring free flow of traffic, eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safe motoring environment I our beloved country,” he said.

Ali-Biu, represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer, RS4HQ, ACM Gilbert Igbokwe, gave a matching order that all hands must be on deck to ensure free flow of traffic.

He added that they should ensure reduction in road crashes and improved enforcement of traffic laws.

Gov. Sule while inaugurating the campaign, appreciated the efforts of the corps in ensuring that roads were safe in the country.

Sule, represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Health Matters, Margret Elayo, advised motorists to avoid speeding and overloading while driving.

He assured the Corps of his administration’s continuous support to enable them succeed on their mandate in the state.

Newsmen report that the event had in attendance Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Vehicles Inspection Officers, members of NURTW among others.

NAN also reports that the event featured free medical check for sugar and blood pressure levels among others.