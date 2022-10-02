Nigeria

Full List: Muhammadu Buhari to confer national honours on 437 prominent Nigerians, foreigners

October 2, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, appealed to contestants and their media representatives to commit to issue-based campaigns and avoid insults and personal attacks as the election campaigns begin.

The Federal Government has listed 437 persons to receive national honours.

Of the 437, five persons will receive the honour of Grand Commander Order of the Niger (GCON).

The five are comprised of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Fifty-four persons including the late former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the late former Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, will be awarded Commander of the order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Read Also:  Osun election: Tribunal grants Ademola Adeleke's requests in petition filed by Gboyega Oyetola

In all, 67 persons are listed to receive the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), 64 for Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), 101 for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 for Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 56 for Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and 8 persons for Federal Republic Medal (FRM).

Recipients are made up of politicians, public officers, security officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, lawmakers and more.

President Muhammadu Buhari will confer the honours on the recipients at a ceremony on October 11 in the State House.

Read Also:  Federal government, states, local councils share N673.137 billion for August 2022

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL LIST

See the full list of recipients below:

national-honours-awards-list-page-0001

national-honours-awards-list-page-0002

national-honours-awards-list-page-0003

national-honours-awards-list-page-0004

national-honours-awards-list-page-0005

national-honours-awards-list-page-0006

national-honours-awards-list-page-0007

national-honours-awards-list-page-0008

national-honours-awards-list-page-0009

national-honours-awards-list-page-0010

national-honours-awards-list-page-0011

national-honours-awards-list-page-0012

national-honours-awards-list-page-0013

national-honours-awards-list-page-0014

national-honours-awards-list-page-0015

national-honours-awards-list-page-0016

national-honours-awards-list-page-0017

national-honours-awards-list-page-0018

national-honours-awards-list-page-0019

national-honours-awards-list-page-0020

national-honours-awards-list-page-0021

national-honours-awards-list-page-0022

national-honours-awards-list-page-0023

national-honours-awards-list-page-0024

national-honours-awards-list-page-0025

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories