Full List: Muhammadu Buhari to confer national honours on 437 prominent Nigerians, foreigners

The Federal Government has listed 437 persons to receive national honours.

Of the 437, five persons will receive the honour of Grand Commander Order of the Niger (GCON).

The five are comprised of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Fifty-four persons including the late former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and the late former Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, will be awarded Commander of the order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

In all, 67 persons are listed to receive the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), 64 for Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), 101 for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 for Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 56 for Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and 8 persons for Federal Republic Medal (FRM).

Recipients are made up of politicians, public officers, security officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, lawmakers and more.

President Muhammadu Buhari will confer the honours on the recipients at a ceremony on October 11 in the State House.

