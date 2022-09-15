Gboyega Oyetola commiserates with Rotimi Akeredolu over mother’s demise

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has commiserated with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the demise of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola prayed to God to comfort Governor Akeredolu and the entire Akeredolu family on the loss of their matriarch.

Oyetola described the late Mrs Akeredolu as a respected community leader and great mother who raised her children with the fear of God and also instilled in them sound moral character and discipline.

He urged Akeredolu and the rest of the family to find solace in the fact that Mama lived a long and fulfilled life that was dedicated to the service of her creator and humanity, adding that she lived long enough to witness and share in the successes of her children.

Governor Oyetola who said the deceased would be missed especially for her counsel and guidance urged the family to keep her memories alive by upholding the virtues of compassion, love, sacrifice and community service that she was known for.

“On behalf of my family, government and the good people of Osun, I commiserate with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and the entire Akeredolu family on the loss of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu.

“As Governor Akeredolu and the rest of the family mourn, I pray God Almighty to comfort them, and also grant the soul of Mama eternal rest,” Oyetola said.