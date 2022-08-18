GOC visits troops affected by fire disaster in Gombe

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, has visited troops affected by a recent fire disaster at 301 Artillery Regiment in Gombe.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Jos by Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division.

The GOC, who doubles as the Commander, of Operation Safe Haven, described the fire incident as ”unfortunate” and commended the barrack community for ensuring that no life was lost in the incident.

He promised to relocate those affected and provide befitting accommodation within the barrack soon.

Ali commiserated with the families of the affected soldiers and donated cash to them to cushion the effect of the disaster.

Col. John Mbanefo, the Commander 301 Artillery Regiment, thanked the GOC for the visit and support to the fire victims.

He said that the gesture would rekindle the confidence of the troops and their dependants in the ability of the Nigerian Army to meet their welfare.

The GOC also visited Operation Safe Corridor Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration Camp at Malam Sidi in Gombe state and the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi.