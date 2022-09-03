GOC warns troops against involvement in criminality

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali, has warned troops against involvement in criminality.

The GOC made this known during the graduation ceremony of participants of EXERCISE SHINING STAR II at Headquarters 3 Division, Small Arms Range Miango- Bassa, Plateau state.

Major General Ali revealed that the scourge of insecurity in the country and the world at large was responsible for consistent training and retraining of personnel to enable them secure the lives and property of law-abiding citizens, adding that the Post-Basic Training was organised with the overall aim of achieving effective performance of troops.

General Ali noted that the training would enable personnel of the Nigerian Army to respond swiftly and professionally to security threats in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

He urged the graduating personnel to make good use of the military skills learned for betterment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and service to the nation.

In his welcome remarks, the Division Training Officer (DTO) 3 Division NA, Brigadier General Suleiman Adamu said EXERCISE SHINING STAR II which was a Post-Basic Training Cadre for selected young soldiers would further equip personnel to face current security challenges confronting the country.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff Administration, Lieutenant Colonel SI Shaibu, the Division Training Officer said the training was aimed at improving troops combat skills in weapon handling and proficiency, field training, communication, map reading, ethics, use of GPS, offline maps, and regimentation in line with the standard practice of the Nigerian Army.