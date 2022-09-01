Godluck Jonathan: Nigeria drifting towards dictatorship

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said Nigeria is gradually drifting towards dictatorship.

The former president stated this at the 70th birthday celebration of Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, held at Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme of the event, ‘Nigeria’s Unfinished Greatness: Next Steps’, Jonathan urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and united to choose leaders that will lead the nation to the promised land.

He said, “The task before all of us is not to lower our guard, lest the democracy we cherish today, succumbs to threats and recedes into fascism tomorrow and there are signs already.

“Looking at the states and so on, we are derailing towards quasi fascist form of government but democracy is not only about winning elections alone, it is about accommodation.

“We as leaders at the centre and at the state level, especially at this time when elections are coming must accommodate different views.”

Jonathan urged the youths that have registered for the 2023 elections to endeavour to walk their talk by making sure they vote on election day.

