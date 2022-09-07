Godwin Obaseki: 300,000 jobs created under MSMEs between 2016-till date

Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said more than 300,000 jobs have been created by the ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and the Edo State Skills Development Agency between 2016 to 2022.

He disclosed this while delivering his goodwill message at the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Opportunity Fair 2022 held in Benin.

Obaseki, represented by the Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Afishetu Braimoh, said the harmonious working relationship between the state ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and the state Skills Development Agency have created positive impacts in job creations in the state.

“The Edo State Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and the Edo State Skills Development Agency have worked together to propagate the development of MSMES, providing youths with opportunities for skill acquisition and self-employment and facilitating the growth of enterprises across different sectors of the state’s economy.

“The impact of the activities led to the creation of more than 300,000 jobs in the state between 2016 till date, spanning sectors such as technology, power, agriculture, leather works, furniture making, cosmetics, fashion designing, forestry, building, among others “, he said

Obaseki said there is no gainsaying that MSMEs are the engine of a thriving economy as they remain the largest employers of labour and serve as the fulcrum for the service and productive sectors.

He added that it is for this reason that we have particularly designed programmes and initiatives that will ensure that MSMEs flourish in the state.

On his part, Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Olawale Fasanya, said the agency, as part of its support to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) subsector of the economy, has since inception been conducting MSMEs fair (local and international) for prospective and existing entrepreneurs.

He said the fairs which are rotated annually will give MSMEs opportunity to showcase their products within and outside the country.

Earlier, the Commissioner, Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Afishetu Braimoh, represented by Mrs Evelyn Imode Nepken, Director, Trade Promotion and Marketing Department, said the governor has agreed that the programme is apt and appropriately given the theme “Expanding Market Access to Nigeria MSMEs.

She said the need for market information, access to market and even the harnessing of export potentials are challenges connected with demand and supply which MSMEs need to tactically address.

Braimoh maintained that the programme was organized to upturn these forces through aligning with the efforts of exhibitors.