Godwin Obaseki: Nigerian government treating Edo as outcast

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to prioritize the reconstruction and rehabilitation of all federal roads in the state that are in deplorable conditions.

Obaseki made the appeal during a state-wide broadcast to mark the nation’s 62nd independent anniversary.

He described as regrettable that despite all entreaties, the Federal Ministry of Works has continued to treat the state as if its not a part of Nigeria.

He said: “I empathize with Edo people over the impassable state of Federal Roads that crisscross our state.

“For commuters going through the Benin-Sapele Road, Benin-Agbor-Asaba Road, Lagos-Benin Road and the Benin-Auchi Road, I know the horrible and frustrating experiences you have been enduring.

“The Benin-Auchi Road, which is the back-bone and main artery connecting all our senatorial zones and which connects Edo State and other southern states to the Northern part of the country, is the most appalling.

“It is regrettable that despite all entreaties, the Federal Ministry of Works has continued to treat us as if we are not part of Nigeria.

“We have at several times embarked on palliative work on the failed portions of these roads but it is clear that what is needed is reconstruction work, which rests on the federal government who own these roads.

“We therefore appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to make the reconstruction and rehabilitation of these roads a priority for the remaining months of his tenure in office,” he said.

The however noted that the 2023 general elections would be a watershed moment for the country, as it will determine who will pilot the affairs of the country for another four years.

He therefore appealed to all stakeholders to conduct themselves responsibly, by carrying on with their campaigns in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day today, I urge you to be hopeful and remember that bad times don’t last forever. Continue to play your part to make Nigeria prosperous again and by the Grace of God Nigeria will overcome its present challenges,” he concluded.