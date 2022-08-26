Gombe commits ₦802 million to roads repairs

The Gombe State Government has approved the sum of N802,326,576m to address ecological problems affecting some roads across the state.

The state Commissioner for Works, Abubakar Bappah, stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting.

He said the meeting, which was chaired by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, approved the amount for emergency repairs of some washed out roads in different parts of the state to ease movement of people, especially in the rural areas.

According to him, the funding of the roads rehabilitation will come from the state’s ecological funds and it is to be shared on 55% from the state government and 45% from the local governments concerned.

He said that completion of the roads which will take between one and two months was shared among the following contractors; CGC Nigeria Limited, SKECC Company, ECC International, Annuri Links and Grandscope Nigeria Limited.

According to him, the roads, seven in number to receive attention, are in Yamaltu/Deba, Shongom, Akko and Billiri Local Government Areas of the State.

They are: Hinna-Shinga- Gwani-Wade road; Daban Fulani-Gwani-Kinafa; Panguru road with culverts; Boh-Lalaipido road with culverts; Kumo township road with culverts; Mararaba Tumu-Pindiga-Kashere road with culverts and Kashere-Billiri road with culverts.