Gombe governor appoints new chairman for state BIRS

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Salihu Baba Alkali, as the Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

He succeeds Abubakar Inuwa Tata, who was appointed sometime in February 2020.

He was reputed to have initiated some positive reforms in the internal revenue generation organ of the State which were implemented by the State Government.

He recently initiated the Gombe State Revenue Recovery Tribunal, inaugurated on 04/10/2022, which has since commenced sitting.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who conveyed the Governor’s approval of Alkali’s appointment and made available to newsmen by the Director General, Press Affairs, Government House Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

The newly appointed Executive Chairman, Salihu Baba Alkali, is a retired Director at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

A financial management and taxation expert, he is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Certified National Accountants of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of Management.

He had previously served as Executive Chairman of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service over a decade ago.