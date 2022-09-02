Gombe governor to inaugurate investment summit steering committee

Gombe Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya will inaugurate a six-man committee to steer the State’s investment summit tagged GoInvest 2022.

According to a statement by the State Government on Friday, Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, will chair the committee.

Members are Dr Umaru Kwairanga – Chairman, Gombe State Investment and Property Dev Co Ltd; Haruna Jalo Waziri – Managing Director/CEO, Central Securities Clearing Systems Plc; Muhammad K Ahmed, Mohammed Magaji Commissioner of Finance and Dr Ishiyaku Mohammed who will serve as the secretary,

Gombe State Government and the North East Development Commission will host the first Gombe State Investment Summit (GoInvest 2022) under the patronage of Vice President Yomi Osinbajo, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission in Gombe State on October 11-12, 2022.

Gombe State is centrally located in the North East. It provides a favourable investment environment as the state ranks Number 1 in the ease of doing business, acting as a logistical centre and a gateway to Northern Nigeria, Nigeria, Africa, and the global markets.

The GoInvest 2022 summit with the theme ” Industrialization, the pathway to Innovation, Transformation and Development of Gombe State,” aims to find, engage, and attract new investment leads, market Nigeria as a top investment location, and facilitate interactions between potential investors and the state.

Business to Business and Business to Government meetings, Ready to Offer Investment Projects, Premium Land, Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects, and other opportunities are all open to investors, financiers, investment facilitation agents, and companies interested in doing business with the Gombe State.

On the fringes of COP27, the Summit also hopes to facilitate agreements that would promote growth in key industries and demonstrate Gombe State’s leadership in the fight against climate change.