Goodluck Jonathan visits flood victims in Bayelsa, calls for urgent action

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday visited victims of flooding in some communities in Bayelsa state.
Jonathan paid a visit to Otuoke, his hometown in Bayelsa, and some other communities in the state.
In a caption accompanying the photos he shared on Facebook, he sympathised with the victims and called for urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders to tackle the flood crisis currently plaguing the nation.
“I sympathize with the victims of this year’s flood across many states of the federation who have lost loved ones and properties worth millions. The worsening humanitarian crisis in the affected states calls for urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders”, he wrote.
“I am touched by the dire situation in some of the affected states, especially my home State Bayelsa where almost all the local government areas are submerged in water and the East-West Road section leading to the State has become impassable, creating scarcity of food and essential commodities.
“Today, I visited Otuoke, my community and a few other communities in Bayelsa State to have an assessment of the impact of the flood. It is still a depressing situation in many of the affected communities because of the magnitude of the flood and the disruption and destruction it has caused.”
“This is a moment of crisis; we need to work in unity to achieve the goal of giving hope and providing succour to all victims. I urge all citizens of goodwill and humanitarian agencies to demonstrate solidarity with these victims and provide support to those affected.”
