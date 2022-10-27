Green Lotto: Why we didn’t pay ‘fraudulent’ N72.7 million lottery win

A lottery company, Green Lotto, has explained its decision not to pay one Sunday Nwachukwu his winning claim of N72.7 million after playing one of its games.

The lottery firm said the decision was hinged on the fact that the claimant allegedly engaged in irregularities, hence he does not deserve the money in question, adding that the matter was already before a court of law, hence it will not join issues with Nwachukwu.

It would be recalled that Green Lotto was dragged before the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square over its refusal to pay Nwachukwu his winning sum of N72,200,000.

Green Lotto is organised by a company, Brentwood Multiservices Global Limited based in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The complainant, who testified before Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, last Thursday, told the court that on January 29, 2021, he played a game with N330,000 and when the result came out, he won the game, but the defendants refused to pay him the winning sum.

But, reacting to the accusation of Nwachukwu yesterday, the management of Green Lotto in a statement by its Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Imoudu Asekhame, said the company does not pay fraudulent winners or encourage cheating and fraud in gaming.

It is important to note that sometime in 2019, Mr Sunday Nwachukwu, won the sum of N58,800,000 (Fifty-eight Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) from one of the games we offer and was duly paid his winnings despite our suspicion of some irregularities in his play.”