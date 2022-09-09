Group commends Lagos governor over Blue Rail Line

A pro-democracy organization, Razaq Kolade Political Network Groups, has lauded the achievements of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in the transportation sector with the first Africa’s intra-city rail line in his state.

Founder and Convener of the organization, Comrade Razaq Olokoba, who made the commendation on Thursday during a chat with newsmen in Lagos, stated that, “This latest feat has confirmed that Sanwo-Olu’s other achievements are real and not fake.”

He expressed confidence that the recent achievement is another testimony that the governor’s second term in office through the next year’s general election is confirmed as a foregone conclusion.

According to him, the appreciative people of Lagos State, who never allow such feats to pass unnoticed, will surely reciprocate such a performance with another term in office for Sanwo-Olu, “in line with the axiom, ‘one good turn deserves another.”

“Lagosians and the electorates are already looking beyond 2023 because another term for Sanwo-Olu is as good as a done deal,”

He said, noting that, “We of the Network groups are not surprised with the latest feat because the Governor has severally passed our periodic dignity test.

“Sanwo-Olu that we know still has more up his sleeves,” he added.

Olokoba’s remarks came at the heel of the Lagos Blue and Red Rail Lines that are almost ready for the use of the Lagos State commuters.