Group lauds armed forces’ efforts against insecurity

The Unity Advocacy Group has commended men and officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, for their noble role in keeping the country united.

The group stated this in an Independence Day message on Friday, where it said that the sacrifices of the men of the armed forces had been a major factor in binding the country together.

A statement signed by the UAG’s Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said the security challenges across the country, were a pointer to the sacrifices the military would make to further strengthen national unity.

Aigbedion praised the military and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, for their work, adding that terrorists no longer had a safe place in the country, hence their massive surrender.

“We are proud of what our military are doing across the country. Bandits, terrorists, and economic saboteurs have received the message that Nigeria is not safe for them. That is why you see them surrendering en masse.

“Most importantly, we at the UAG, are glad that the Chief of Defence Staff has taken interest in the anti-bunkering operations in the Niger Delta region and other oil producing areas.”

The group urged a concerted effort against the enemies of the country, adding that those who didn’t want the country’s peace must reap the rewards of the evil they sowed.