Gunmen attack Abdulsalami Abubakar Hospital in Niger, kill two

Suspected gunmen have attacked the Abdulsalam Abubakar General Hospital Hospital, Gulu, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

During the attack that happened in the early hours of Tuesday, the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, killed two persons.

It was gathered that several persons including the hospital doctor and a pharmacist were among the several people abducted.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen came in their numbers shooting sporadically while carrying out their operations without being challenged by security operatives or vigilantes.

One of the victims killed – retired medical personnel simply identified as Ya- Tachi – resides opposite the hospital.

Gunmen have been attacking Niger State recently despite the efforts of security agencies and the state government in tackling security challenges.

This is the fourth time kidnappers have been attacking different communities within the area. The situation has gripped fear among residents of the North-Central state that have asked the government to beef up security in the area.