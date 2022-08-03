Gunmen attack AIG’s convoy, kill orderly

Suspected terrorists have attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 12 with Headquarters in Bauchi, Audu Madaki, injuring him and killing one of his police guards.

Although the reports are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, it was learnt that the AIG was on his way to Abuja from Bauchi when the suspected terrorists ambushed and attacked him.

The incident was said to have happened between Barde and Jagindi area in Kaduna State on Tuesday at about 2.30pm.

A source at the Zone 12 headquarters told newsmen that AIG Audu Madaki was shot at and injured during the attack while his Orderly was shot dead.

The AIG is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital while security has been beefed up around the Zone.

Another source revealed that armed Police personnel had been drafted to the area to comb the bush in order to fish out the terrorists.

Several efforts to get a confirmation from the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Thomas Goni, were futile as he didn’t pick up his call.

He did not also return the call as of the time of filing this report.