Gunmen attack Osun first lady’s convoy

Convoy of wife of Osun State governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, was reportedly attacked by suspected hoodlums Friday evening.

Though information about the incident was still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, sources in Owode, Ede, where the incident occurred said the convoy of Mrs Oyetola was heading to Osogbo and was around Owode market when intermittent gunshots were heard around 8:pm on Friday.

A resident of the area, who preferred to be simply identified as Alayande, told our correspondent on Saturday that a truck had created obstruction of traffic when the convoy arrived Owode market junction.

“It was while trying to make the truck driver to move that altercation ensued between security men attached to the convoy.

“I heard several gunshots where I stood near the junction. It was dark but there was altercation between security men and some people suspected to be hoodlums,” he said.

Osun police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, has not responded to text message sent to her on the matter as of the time of filing this report.

But Information Officer to the office of the First Lady, Oluwatunmise Iluyomade, said the convoy was attacked.

She said “No life was lost in the incident. Some security personnel attached to the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries.”