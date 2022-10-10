Gunmen disarm police, kill Chinese In Ebonyi community

Suspected gunmen have disarmed some policemen and killed a chinese expatriate at a mining site in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesperson, Police Command in Ebonyi, told journalists that the incident was yet to be confirmed by the command.

“It has not been confirmed, but believe me, I will confirm that tomorrow,” Anyanwu said.

Steve Emenike, Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area of the state, described the killing as ’embarrassment”.

Emenike explained that the suspected hoodlums came on motorbikes.

He said the council had reconstituted formidable Vigilante Group and banned motorbikes operation between of 7 p.m, and 6 a.m. in the area.

“We are working hard to find the causes of the matter and we’re working with security agencies, including the Police and DSS to investigate the matter and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We can no longer accept or tolerate this spare of insecurity. Our people are peaceful and we cannot allow evil to germinate.

Some eyewitnesses, who prefer anonymity, said the hoodlums disarmed the policemen, who were guarding the Chinese during the attack.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki,” he added.

