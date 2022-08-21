Gunmen kill Islamic scholar in Yobe

Barely 24 hours after gunmen shot to death a lawyer in Zamfara State, an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami-Gashua, was on Saturday, killed at Jajimaji, the headquarters of Karasuwa local government council of Yobe state.

The cleric was said to be travelling from Gashua to Kano when he was followed in a bus by the attackers.

Residents said the incident happened around 10 am at Jajimaji, a distance of less than 30 kilometres away from Gashua, the hometown of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Spokesperson of Yobe State Police Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, said some suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.