Gunmen kill policemen, injure others in Imo

Unidentified gunmen, Sunday, killed no fewer than two police officers and left others injured at Umuna, along Owerri-Okigwe road, Imo State.

The gunmen were said to have operated in military uniform and with a Hilux van.

A source told our correspondent on Monday that the police officers were on stop-and-search operation when the gunmen stormed the area and opened fire on them.

“The gunmen came in military uniform and Hilux van and opened fire on the police men. The police men were on stop-and-search operation in the area. I think two of them were killed and some others injured”, the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam was yet to respond to call for reaction to the incident as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted on phone by our correspondent, he had asked for time, but could not be reached again as at press time.