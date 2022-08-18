Guru Maharaji: Nigerians must shun divisive tendencies

The founder of One Love Family, Sat-Guru Maharaj-ji, yesterday, urged Nigerians to eschew their differences and refrain from acts that will exacerbate acrimonious tendencies among the various ethnic nationalities.

Maharaj-ji said this at a press conference on the state of the nation at Sat Guru Maharaj-ji Village, Iju Ishaga, Ifako Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He advised that instead of creating tension, “our divisive fault lines should serve as a galvanizing watershed in our resolute drive to build a strong virile, egalitarian role-model nation in readiness to receive and welcome the human race back home, in the impending exodus that is about to begin the part of the leaders across the social-political, economic, cultural and religious divide.”

He, however, stated that to move the country forward “those aspiring to become leaders in the new world order, need to come for divine knowledge, if they are desirous to make history where those before them failed, else they should forget it.”

He said: “We have all it takes to make a great, prosperous, technologically advanced nation; still, we are reputed for backwardness.

“We are endowed with abundant and precious human resources, yet we are short of adequate personnel because many egg-heads have been forced to migrate due to socio-economic and socio-political situations. Instead of tapping the services and expertise of those specialists, our society frustrates them, and they thereby become a blessing and asset to foreign lands.

“Not that alone, our country is endowed with inestimable textile resources and still, about ninety-five percent of the populace lives far below the poverty line. Hunger is written boldly on the faces of the people because there is no employment while many employees are retrenched on daily basis. Most social amenities have been commercialized and privatized to the detriment and hardship of the commoners. The sanity, order, and human sanctity that characterized many developed nations are foreign to our vocabulary.”