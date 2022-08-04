Hanifa Abubakar: Why Kano governor is yet to sign death warrant on murderer – official

Kano state government on Thursday assured that Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, would sign the death warrant hanging on Abdulmalik Tanko soon as legal proceedings on his conviction are completed.

The Attorney General who spoke in Kano against the rising discontent over government next steps explained that the two convicts have rights to seek appeal against the lower court judgement.

Lawan said ” The court sentenced two of the accused to death by hanging and the Governor has promised to sign the death warrant, so we are waiting for the 90 days window period for appeal before we do the needful.

“The constitution allows the convicts rights of appeal about three months window period. Remember when this trial started we promised Nigeria the commitment to prosecute the case to its logical conclusion and we’ve delivered on that”.

Justice Usman Na’aba of Kano state High court had last week convicted Tanko Abdulmalik, the prime suspect in Hanifa’s death and his accomplice guilty of Kidnapping the five years old pupil to death by handing.

Similarly, the court further convicted Abddulmalik and Hashimu to five years jail term for guilty of other three charges in the counts.

However, the third defendant, Fatima Musa was sentenced to two years imprison for guilty of criminal conspiracy and attempted kidnapping.

The Attorney General said “In six months, the trial judge concluded the case within six months. This is commendable. So if there is appeal, we would remind the public that government is ready for the appeal at any given time. Not only that, we would make sure the trial and judgement is given equal commitment and speedy completion. I can assured the public that we are matching the trial with all sense of responsibility and seriousness”.

Lawan stated that, “For people raising questions on whether the Judgement would be executed or not, all I can say is the law is the law. We would wait for after the 90 days grace of appeal. If they appeal fine, we would equally swing to action if they did not, as soon as the waiting period expired the governor will do the needful.