Organ harvesting scandal: ‘Victim’ urges court to reverse order for release of bio-data to Ike Ekweremadu

David Ukpo, the alleged victim of the alleged organ harvesting scandal involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, has urged a Federal High Court in Abuja to reverse its July 1 order for the release of his bio-data for use in a London court in Ekweremadu’s trial.

Ukpo, while querying the proceedings leading to the issuance of the order, claimed that his fundamental rights to fair hearing and personal privacy had been grossly breached.

His grouse was that neither he nor the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, as Chief Law Officer of the Federation, was made a party in the suit.

In a motion on notice he just filed through his lawyer, Bamidele Igbinedion, Ukpo prayed Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo to reverse the order permitting the release of his bio-data to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defense before Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London.

Defendants in the motion bothering on the alleged breach of fundamental rights are National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Stanbic IBTC Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System.

The applicant is praying the court to restrain the defendants, their agents, privies, staff, and workers from releasing any information concerning him to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defense in the London court.