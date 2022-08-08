Hijrah: Ekiti Muslims demand holiday for Islamic New Year

Muslim leaders in Ekiti State have demanded the declaration of 1st Muharam (Islamic New Year) as holiday by the State Government.

The demand was made at this year’s Hijrah 1444 AH celebration held at the popular Fajuyi Park Ado-Ekiti the state capital.

In his address of welcome, the Ekiti State Coordinator, National Council of Muslims Youths Organisation (NACOMYO), Ustaz Mudasiru O. Yusuf, said a good believer should always prepare for trials from his creator (Allah) and also be proactive.

“Your Excellency, NACOMYO wishes that the 1st of Muharam, which is the first day of Islamic calendar be made holiday like the other sister states in the South-west of Nigeria.

Underscoring the significance of Hijrah in Islam, Mudasiru said “the one who have believed, emigrated and striven in the cause of Allah with wealth and their lives are greater in rank in the sight of Allah. And it is those who are the attainer of success. Their Lord gives them good tidings of mercy from Him and approval of gardens from them where in is enduring pleasure” Q9:20 -21.”

The event which also featured a public lecture entitled : “Transformative and Unifying Governance: looking beyond Religion prejudice” delivered by the Sheikh Yusuf Abdulahi Anola, the Imam, Government House Mosque, Akure Ondo state .

Muslims were enjoined to show more interest in politics and governance by obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“I want to enjoin all Muslim faithfuls to obtain their PVC, which is a tool for making a wise choice in the next year’s general election. Obviously, without obtaining the PVC, you are not doing the country any good and your voice may not be heard,” he said.

The Muslim Youths leader also disclosed that no permanent situation should be expected by any sincere Muslim, stressing that “Success and failure should be predicated on true profession of faith rather than a mere lip-service to Islam”

“For Muslim to really understand and appreciate lessons of Hijrah, we should be prepared for trials from Allah and be proactive in whatever strategies we put in place for the progress of the religion.

While using the occasion to formally congratulate Ekiti Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO), NACOMYO boss urged him to sustain the Peoples confidence by ensuring fulfilment of his electioneering promises .

Tasking the incoming administration on justice and fairness to all and sundry ,Mudasiru therefore called for special focus on security and youths unemployment

He said “while formally congratulating the Governor-elect of our dear State, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on your well-deserved victory at the just concluded Gubernatorial poll, I wish you sustain people’s confidence in the course of delivering your electioneering promises, ensure justice, equity and fairness as thrust of your policies and administration. Welfare and people’s security are germane and they must be accorded priority and attention. Youth’s unemployment has implication on National security.

“Where there is insecurity of lives and properties, absence of peace, wrong parenting, political instability and mediocrity, economic hardship, corruption, injustice, extra judicial killings, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of social vices. There is no doubt that credible leadership is the only means of ensuring attainment of peace, good living, and pleasure both in this world and in the hereafter, not religion biasness.”

In attendance were the President General league of Imam and Alfa South West Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, President, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Ekiti State, Alh Dr.H.A Bakare, Alhaji Barr. Yakubu Oladoro Sanni, Former President, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Ekiti State among others .

In his goodwill message, Alhaji Kewulere appreciated Muslims for coming out in their numbers to grace the event .

The grand Imam also advocated equity and justice stressing that what everyone is entitled to must be given to them for the interest of peace.