House speaker appoints new chief of staff, nine others aides

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has appointed Wasiu Smart Olarenwaju as his new Chief of Staff. He also made nine other appointments.

Olarenwaju, who replaces Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji who resigned his appointment to seek an elective position in Zamfara State, was until the new appointment the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker.

Other appointments, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi include Olufemi Badmus as (Deputy Chief of Staff),

SN Abdulrauf Modibbo (Special Assistant-Political-North East); Lamir Umar Ibrahim (Special Assistant, Executive Relations); Chief Kenneth Uzoigwe (Special Assistant, Political-South East); Barrister Bisi Iriniye (Special Assistant-Legislative Matters); Ibrahim Ladega (Special Assistant, Political-South West); Jamilu Muazu (Special Legislative Assistant I); Barrister Obiageli Onu (Special Legislative Assistant II) and Kunle Bello (Special Legislative Assistant III).

Lasisi said the new appointments were made for the effective delivery of his legislative agenda for the ninth House of Representatives following the resignation of political appointees seeking elective offices in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

He said in official correspondence to the Clerk of the National Assembly, NASS/SPK/ADM/VOL.I/524, the Speaker confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Staff: “I have the pleasure to forward the name of Mr. Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu for appointment as Chief of Staff in the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives for your information and necessary documentation.

“Until his appointment, Mr. Olanrewaju-Smart was the Deputy Chief of Staff and had performed his duties admirably. The position became vacant following the resignation of Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji to seek elective office in line with the Electoral Act 2022.”

The Speaker advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the revised Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Revised Legislative Agenda of the Ninth House of Representatives.

The appointments take immediate effect.