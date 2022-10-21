HURIWA demands probe of ESN members ‘killed,’ ‘buried’ by Nigerian Army

Prominent civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Thursday, demanded a transparent probe into the alleged killing of scores of members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), during military air raids in a community in Enugu State.
HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement, warned the Military to stop killing civilians no matter the alleged offenses under the guise of being unknown gunmen and warned civilians to stop attacking soldiers.
According to SaharaReporters, the Enugu community came under heavy bombardment as land when air troops stormed the community on Saturday.
Scores of alleged members of Eastern Security Network (ESN), an armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were allegedly killed in the military air raids and allegedly buried in mass graves.
The Nigerian military was said to be in a joint operation with sister security agencies when its operatives invaded Akpawfu community in the Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State killing an undisclosed number of people and burning houses.
Reacting, HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “The recent alleged killing and secret burial of Igbo youths erroneously labelled as terrorists in Enugu on Saturday must be probed because in Nigeria there is no smoke without fire, particularly in the area of wanton abuses of fundamental human rights by the military during internal military operations, especially in the South East.
