Ibadan Polytechnic announce resumption date

All current and prospective students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI) have been notified by the administration that classes will resume on Monday.

According to the school, this is essential because the 2022–2023 school year begins tomorrow.

The school’s Registrar, Modupe Fawole, released a statement to the media on Sunday, urging returning and new students to immediately begin classes tomorrow.

The Registrar while speaking further, noted that the need for the students to resume became necessary due to the commencement of the academic session which starts the same day.

She added the two weeks registration for all students will commence on the same day and end on Monday, 29th August 2022.

Fawole, however, added that a one-week late registration with penalty will commence on Tuesday, 30th August and end on Monday, 5th September 2022.

She said, “The 2022/2023 academic session of the institution will commence on Monday, 15th August with the resumption of fresh and returning students.

“A two-week registration for all students will commence on the same day and end on Monday, 29th August 2022.

“While a one-week late registration with penalty will commence on Tuesday, 30th August and end on Monday, 5th September 2022”. Fawole said.