Ibadan polytechnic suspends two students, expels one for kidnapping, armed robbery

Two students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Richard Beyioku, ND 2 Mass Communication and Dotun Oyewole, HND 2 of Local Government Development Studies, have been handed indefinite suspension and expulsion respectively for allegedly kidnapping an HND 1 Public Administration student, as well as assaulting a security officer of the Institution.

The Registrar, of the institution, Mrs. Modupe Theresa Fawale, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that Oyewole’s expulsion was determined after the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the Institution met on his case on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

She said the co-suspect, Beyioku, failed to appear before the institution’s’ Disciplinary Committee and thus remained suspended indefinitely.

She added that Olubiro Basit Ajibola, an ND 2 Estate Management and Evaluation, student alleged to be involved in a case of armed robbery also failed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Institution and thus suspended indefinitely.

According to her, “The Disciplinary Committee of the Institution also took a decision on one Odeleye Victor A. an ND 2 graduate of the Institution whose suspicious movement is allegedly causing discomfort and security breach within The Polytechnic community.

“It was decided that he should not be offered admission for Higher National Diploma (HND) under any guise so as to prevent him from infiltrating The Polytechnic community.”

The Registrar then advised parents and guardians whose wards attend The Polytechnic, Ibadan, to take time to monitor the activities of their wards as the institution will not hesitate in taking drastic actions on any student whose conduct will tarnish the image of the school.

She also urged all students of the institution to be law abiding and give information on suspected illegal activities of both students and non-students that they are aware of.

The statement further noted that the institution will be working together with law enforcement agencies to prevent crimes on campus and also protect law abiding students, staff and the entire Polytechnic community.