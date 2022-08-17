IBB’s former spokesman Duro Onabule passes on

Former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Duro Onabule, is dead.

The veteran journalist died at 83. He was said to have died on Tuesday.

Details of his death are still unavailable as of the time of filing this report.

But the incident was announced on the platform of the Old Grammarians’ Society (OGS) of the CMS Grammar School, Lagos.

Onabule attended the prestigious school and was a dedicated old boy, according to members of the Society.

The respected media practitioner was the Editor of National Concord newspapers between 1984 and 1985 before his appointment as Chief Press Secretary to President Babangida.

Onabule was the presidential spokesman almost the entire reign of the military ruler.

Reacting to his death, National Publicity Secretary of the OGS, Otunba ‘Dare Odufowokan, described the late Onabule as a worthy Old Boy who was very passionate about the society and his alma mater.

“He remains one of the great Grammarians we looked up to. He had an exemplary career in the media that inspired many Grammarians over the years and he was proud of his membership of the Society,” he said.