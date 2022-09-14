ICPC charges traditional, religious leaders, others on communities development

In furtherance to its mandate towards eliminating corrupt practices across the nation, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, along with community-based civil society organisations, CSOs, to see themselves as critical stakeholders in promoting successful policies to better their communities.

The Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made this disclosure yesterday, at the Lagos State Resource Centre in Ikeja during a one-day sensitisation dialogue on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy.

ICPC is the apex body vested by law with the responsiblity to fight corruption and other related offenses in Nigeria.

However, Owasanoye during the dialogue, advise them to see their roles as critical towards the development of their respective communities.

He said: “The policy’s design and implementation must identify and recognise them as key stakeholders in its promotion if it is to succeed.

“As character moulders and champions of integrity and national development, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community-based civil society organisations, you all play crucial roles in the development of your various communities.

“The design and implementation of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy identify and recognise you as critical stakeholders in its promotion, if the policy is to succeed.”

“Recalled that the agency had met with some stakeholders since the initiative was launched in 2020, where he disclosed that the campaign to sensitise various stakeholders on the NEIP was going to be continuous and would be at the national and sub-national levels.”