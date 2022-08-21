ICPC urged to probe former presidential aide for ‘receiving salaries’ after resignation

The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Bashir Ahmad, aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, for receiving salaries after resigning his appointment.

Some reports had claimed that Ahmad continued to receive salaries in full from the federal government after his resignation in May, following Buhari’s directive that political appointees in his cabinet who are vying for political office should quit their positions.

Olanrewaju Suraju, chairman of HEDA, in a petition, said records from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for federal officials showed Ahmad received a total of N3,129,530.64 in salaries for May, June and July, with his monthly salary standing at N1,043,176.88 and his take-home coming to N876,738.37 after statutory deductions.

According to HEDA chairman, Ahmad confirmed receiving the salaries and said he had returned the salaries.

He said Ahmad, however, failed to provide any evidence of the refund.

“We write as a leading Anti-Corruption Organization in Nigeria and Non-partisan Human Rights and Development league with the mandate to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International best standards for a thorough investigation and prosecution if found guilty,” the petition reads.

Suraju added that HEDA would not relent in its efforts to fight against corrupt practices and promote sound corporate governance.

“As an unapologetic permanent enemy of injustice, maladministration, mismanagement of public resources, abuse of power and other corrupt practices, we are relentless in our pursuit to see that the right things are done at the right time and place for the right results as long as it affects the interest Nigerian citizens,” the petition reads.