ICT firm denies report linking it to alleged ₦289 million JAMB’s contract

An Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firm, International Control System (ICS), has dismissed a news report by an online newspaper which alleged that it was awarded a sum of N289.8 million contract to supply office stationeries to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

ICS said it has instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against the authors of the embarrassing report.

A statement signed by Fidelis Okpala of the firm said it is an aberration for a renowned IT company to be involved in the supply of office stationeries in this present era of digital transformation.

The company’s statement made available to newsmen on Thursday read, ‘Refutal on the alleged award of contract for the supply of office stationeries worth N289,859,700 VAT inclusive, to International Control System on 14th June and May 14th 2021 which worth was over (N18,984,420.84) by JAMB’. It reads:

“The attention of the management of International Control Systems Limited, an IT Solutions and Services provider, has been drawn to an article recently published exclusively by an online media platform titled:” EXCLUSIVE: Anti-graft Agency, ICPC To Probe Education Agency. JAMB”.

“It was alleged in the said article that a contract for the supply of office stationeries worth (N289,859,700) VAT inclusive was awarded to International Control Systems on 14th June and May 14th, 2021 which worth was over (N18, 984, 420. 84) signed by one Mufutua A. Bello.

“This is a very malicious and false allegation as International Control Systems Limited was not awarded any contract of the alleged amounts to supply office stationeries. It is indeed an aberration for a renowned IT Company to be involved in the supply of office stationeries in this era of Digital Transformation Solutions in all sectors of the economy globally.

“We hereby state in strong terms that this allegation is false, ill-founded, a blatant lie from faceless individuals with fictitious addresses.

This report has caused our company serious embarrassment and as such we have instructed our lawyers to take appropriate legal action. Journalists should at all times report verified facts and not fake news’’.