Ifeanyi Okowa: Effective democratic governance promotes sustainable development

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said effective democratic governance helps to advance sustainable development.

Okowa, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate for 2023 election, disclosed this on Thursday in his remarks at the 2nd quarterly meeting of Secretary to Government of the Federation and Secretaries to State Government held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

He said the theme of the meeting, ‘Democratic Governance and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Opportunities in Key Sectors of the Economy’, was apt as the government at all levels strived to strengthen democracy and make the idea real.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, Okowa commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, for keeping faith with the cause of advancing the forum through continuous engagements with secretaries to state government.

He said public service provides incredible opportunities to make a difference in the lives of the people and urged them to use their privileged offices to improve the lives of the people in their respective states.

According to him, “the opportunity given to us to serve at this level of governance in the country places on us a very high sense of responsibility to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

“As you all know, this forum is a very stable platform to share ideas, compare notes on the implementation of national and sub-national policies and programmes of government.

“Opportunities in key sectors of the economy must be identified and exploited fully by all tiers of government to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Indeed democratic governance is paramount for the attainment of sustainable development and we must not lose sight of this focus.

“Therefore, we must uphold our democratic norms, deliberate deployment of political will and administrative expertise, values that hold us as a people and commitment in support of the attainment of sustainable development by the federal and state governments.

“We have come to listen, discuss and share ideas and to make useful contributions that will help us to achieve sustainable development for the country,” Okowa stated.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mustapha, said the quarterly forum meeting strived to build the required synergy between the federal and state bureaucracies in order to enhance harmony and improve relationship between the tiers of government.

He said the forum provides an atmosphere for critical discussions and policy articulation, experience sharing, peer review and adaptations.