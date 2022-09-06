Igbo community in Oyo warns members against division

Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo Community Development Association (ICDA) in Oyo State have advised members against any act that can cause division among them as they declared that all Igbos in the state are under one umbrella.

They made this disclosure during a press conference jointly addressed by the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo Community Development Association (ICDA) in Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday.

Ezendigbo of Ibadan and Oyo state, Chief Alex Anozie and ICDA President, Chief Emma Ndidi Nzeako while addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Ibadan, explained that the briefing became necessary so as to avoid the crisis in the state.

Nzeako who said that some people have been parading themselves as leaders of Igbos in the state called on security agencies to beware of the antics of those whom he said were interested to disrupt the peace of the state.

He added that there is a need to caution some people who wanted to divide the Igbo community in the state.

“We are peace-loving people and law-abiding Ndigbo residing in Oyo state, have continued to be supportive to all state governments both past and present, no matter the different party affiliations.

“Please, all authorities including the press and all Nigerians residing in Oyo state should help us advise these groups of people who boast to be highly connected, to toe the line of law and order in the interest of our peaceful pacesetter state.

“We say this because we peace-loving Ndigbo in Ibadan and Oyo state who so much believe in the rule of law and would not want to see to the breakdown of law and order in our society are not happy about it, hence we are raising this alarm.

“Please, we want the governor to help us, we want the Olubadan to help us, the judiciary, the commissioner of Police, the DSS, the press, the CCII and all lovers of peace to come to our help, we don’t want crises in our pace setter peaceful state.

“According to all available facts including the court judgements, the leadership of Ndigbo in Ibadan and Oyo state are the below: Ohanaeze/ICDA Ibadan and Oyo State Chief Emma Ndidi Nzeako – President. Mr Andrew Anieriobi-Secretary. HRH Eze Dr. Alex Anozie, Ezendigbo, Onyendu Ndigbo nala Ibadan and Oyo state.”

Anozie in his remark said that the press conference was necessary so as to avoid the crisis in the state.

“What our President said is what we have to tell the whole world. We are peace-loving people. We are appealing to everyone to join hands with us to ensure peace in the state,” he said.