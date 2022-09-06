Igbo group: Cattle movement ban harmless

A socio-political group, the Igbo Youths for Positive Change, has said the implementation of the ban on the movement of cattle in Anambra State will be in the general interest of the state.

The group noted that the ban had come to stay, insisting that the policy was not for “evil purpose” but for the good of the Anambra people.

The group was reacting to the call by members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, South-East zone, who appealed to the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to rescind the decision to start the implementation of the ban.

But, while addressing journalists in Awka, on Tuesday, the National President of the group, Mr Chinedu Obigwe, hailed Soludo for the decision.

Obigwe pointed out that the implementation would only promote the peaceful coexistence and harmonious living between Anambra people and members of the Miyetti Allah.

He noted that it was a good thing that the Miyetti Allah group in their appeal, acknowledged that Soludo’s administration had begun massive planting of trees in the state to prevent erosion in the state and that they had warned their members to ensure that their cattle did not destroy the planted trees.

He said, “It is good that they acknowledged one of the reasons that made Soludo to ban the movement of cows in Anambra. But the truth is that the governor has many reasons for banning the movement of cows in Anambra.

“The number one reason is for the enforcement of the Cattle and other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State that was assented to by the immediate past governor, Willie Obiano’s administration in 2021.

“Soludo has been emphasising that under his watch, Anambra will be a state governed with laws and that lawlessness will not be tolerated under his watch.”

He emphasised that the anti open grazing law had been in existence since 2021, pointing out that the only thing Soludo did was to order for the enforcement of the law.

He advised the members of Miyetti Allah to obey the laws of the state since they claimed they were law abiding citizens.

According to the group, Soludo’s ban on movement of cows in the state was not targeted at anybody or any ethnic group, rather it was a decision taken in the best interest of the state.

“For us, we will say that Soludo deserves commendation for having the courage and boldness to order for the enforcement of 2021 anti-open grazing law of Anambra State.

“It is good that our beloved governor has the strong will to do what is right and what is in the best interest of Anambra people.

“The members of the Miyetti Allah should not politicise the harmless decision of our governor.

“That decision to ban the movement of cows in Anambra is harmless, rather it will promote peaceful coexistence and harmonious living between the members of Miyetti Allah and ndi Anambra,” he added.