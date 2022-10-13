The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, yesterday announced the approval of the training of police officers at the International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL).

Newsmen report that the ICDL is a global social enterprise dedicated to raising digital competence standards in the workforce, education, and society.

Speaking at the force headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, the IGP said the training would start with the 10,000 recruits currently undergoing training at the various police institutions across the country.

The police boss also stated that training of police officers in ICT has been one of his major agendas and the ICDL training will properly equip the officers in that area.

Earlier, the chairman of E-Tech complete solutions Ltd, ICDL’s local operating partner in Nigeria, Mr. Adekoye Mustapha, said E-Tech represents ICDL in Nigeria and carries out activities such as; leads progression, account management, market support, technical support, ensuring ICDL quality standards, and growth of the ICDL brand in Nigeria, among others.

On his part, the ICDL foundation chief executive officer, Damien O’Sullivan said “ICDL certification is now available in over 100 countries across a network of more than 20,000 test centres, delivering over 70 million ICDL certification tests to more than 16 million people worldwide.