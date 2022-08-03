IGP directs CPs to commence special visibility policing operations nationwide

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has directed all Commissioners of Police to immediately commence special visibility policing operations across their commands.

IGP gave the order at an emergency security meeting with AIGs, CPs, and strategic commanders in the police to brainstorm on the state of security in the country.

Alkali said the meeting was to re-evaluate their strategies towards enhancing operational response and stabilizing the security order.

According to him, “An evaluation of the security situation in the country in recent times shows a concerning trend of an increase in the threat posed to the nation by terror elements, bandits, kidnappers, and other highly organized, and violent criminal syndicates. The trend is being compounded by the increasing rate of arms trafficking and proliferation. This has of late occasioned an attack on the Correctional Facility in Kuje during which some high-profile criminals escaped.

“While the Police in conjunction with the other security agencies have succeeded in re-arresting some of the fleeing felons and have enhanced the security of the facility, this incident, and the increasing violent campaigns by armed groups in the country have led to general apprehension among the citizens and continue to present a major threat to our national security.

“Despite this reality within the internal security space, I wish to acknowledge your resilience, sacrifice, courage, initiative, sound operational capacity, and loyalty not only to the Force leadership, but to our dear country in the discharge of your duties. This is the spirit that we set out to advance in the policing agenda which I laid out following my assumption of duty as Inspector General of Police and I am delighted that you have keyed into this our new policing Mission.

“However, I must note that in the face of the current security situation, the citizens of this country and Mr. President demand of us a higher level of commitment to duty towards addressing the prevailing fear of crime among the populace and mitigating the current security threats. This is our mandate, and we must commit to achieving it. The pathways for this will form the key object of our deliberation today.

“Also, to be reviewed during this Conference is the extent of compliance with my directives that you all liaise with the Nigerian Correctional Service Authorities in your Areas of Responsibility, jointly review the existing security architecture with a view to identifying vulnerabilities at the Custodial Facilities and complement the Service in upscaling security in and around such Facilities to prevent any further security breaches in line with the directives of Mr. President.

“In addition, the pathways to giving effect to the National Security Council’s resolution on the documentation and streamlining of the operations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders across the country as part of the national initiatives that are directed at addressing current and evolving national security threats will also be discussed.

“In this regard as part of major operational initiative to stabilize the internal security order, you are all directed to immediately commence a special visibility policing operation across your Commands. This initiative will encompass the crime mapping of your Areas of Jurisdiction, identification of vulnerable points and massive deployment of personnel on motorized and foot patrols of the cities. The initiative also involves the utilization of intelligence to undertake targeted raids on criminal cells.”