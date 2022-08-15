IGP honours police officer for rejecting $200,000 bribe

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has presented a certificate of award to SP Daniel Itse Amah, Divisional Police Officer, Nasarawa, Kano command for rejecting the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,000) as a bribe.

The report had it that the humongous amount was offered by a suspect in a case of an alleged armed robbery involving a Kano-based legal practitioner and some Police officers.

A letter of commendation issued by the Police Chief and sighted by newsmen on Monday hailed SP Daniel Itse Amah for exhibiting sound professionalism leading to the arrest of one Ali Zaki, a Kano based Legal Practitioner and Police Officer in connection with robbery operations.

It was gathered that SP Daniel alongside the crack team of Kano police Command in a sting operation led to the arrest of the suspected armed robbery syndicate in Kano.

Consequently, the case was transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja, on the directive of IGP for discreet investigation.

When contacted CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest adding that “The lawyer and other suspects s involved in the case have a case to answer And we are still on with the case.”