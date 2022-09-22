Nigeria

IGP, police top brass meet over insecurity

September 22, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has presented a certificate of Award to SP Daniel Itse Amah, Divisional Police Officer, Nasarawa, Kano command for rejecting the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,000) as a bribe.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, is meeting with top police officers in Abuja over security concerns.

Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Generals of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police from the 36, States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) among other senior police officers are attending the meeting.

The one-day meeting is expected to deliberate on the 2023 general elections, assault on policemen on duty, upcoming police retreat and conference and police gamesamong other critical issues.

