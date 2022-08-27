IGP suspends female police officers for misconduct

Against the backdrop of the increasing rate of human rights abuses associated with abuse of police uniforms, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, has issued a strict warning on the illegal and unwarranted use of Police uniforms restricted to bonafide serving officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Towards this end, the IGP has ordered the suspension of two Supernumerary Police (SPY) Officers, with immediate effect, for breach of the provisions of the Police Act, 2020, and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY) 2013.

The Spy officers were captured by the Inspector-General of Police in a video posted by one of the officers in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement said the Supernumerary Police, by the combined effects of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY),2013 was established solely to complement the services of regular Police Officers when needed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies/Multi-National Companies, and Banks who make requests and upon approval, pay for their training and cover their emoluments for the period of their engagement. (Sections 21-24 of the Police Act, 2020).

Adejobi said It is equally important to mention that in line with Section 25 (2) (3) of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY), 2013 issued by the Inspector-General of Police (Guidelines for SPYs), the mode of dressing of SPY police mandates its SPY officers above the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police not to wear uniforms.

“Similarly, extant laws delineate the Supernumerary uniform. It states that they must be on their approved uniform, ash coloured shirt with “SPY” inscriptions all over, over black with shoulder badge carrying the word “SUPERNUMERARY”.

“Supernumerary Officers adorning police black, neon blue or camouflage uniforms run afoul of the law and would be adequately sanctioned.

“‘The suspended supernumerary officers – Obaze Blessing with SPY number 5709, and Obaze Emmanuella Uju with SPY number 5708, adorned themselves in conventional police officers’ uniforms contrary to the code regulating the SPY service. One of them similarly adorned the rank of Superintendent of Police which is contrary to extant laws.

“Above all, they portrayed themselves in the viral video and other videos as undisciplined and unprofessional, in contravention of the Police Social Media Policy, with acts glorifying ill-gotten wealth and ill-morals, which has received wide condemnation from members of the public.

‘”The Police hereby calls on all Supernumerary Officers to adhere strictly with extant laws as strict sanctions would apply to erring officers. The Force is similarly revisiting other matters of infractions against members of the Supernumerary Police with a view to handing out necessary sanctions to other defaulters.”